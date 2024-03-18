Foo Fighters Add Stop To Everything Or Nothings At All Tour

The Foo Fighters have expanded their upcoming North American tour with the addition of a newly announced stop at the Toyota Pavilion in Concord, Ca on August 13th.

This show is an addition to the band's previously announced Everything Or Nothings At All stadium tour dates that that they are launching in support of their latest album, "But Here We Are."

The tour is set to kick off on May 1st in Dallas, TX at the Dos Equis Pavilion and will wrap up on August 18th in Seattle, WA at the T-Mobile Park. See all of the dates, along with support acts, below:

FOO FIGHTERS

EVERYTHING OR NOTHING AT ALL TOUR

North America 2024

May 1 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion ^

May 5 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees

May 7 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek ^

May 9 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion ^

May 11 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville

July 17 - New York, NY - Citi Field *

July 19 - New York, NY - Citi Field #

July 21 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park # (SOLD OUT)

July 23 - Hershey, PA - Hershey Stadium # (SOLD OUT)

July 25 - Cincinnati, OH - Great American Ballpark * (SOLD OUT)

July 28 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Field ** (SOLD OUT)

August 3 - Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High *

August 7 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park $

August 9 - Los Angeles, CA - BMO Stadium # (SOLD OUT)

August 11 - Los Angeles, CA - BMO Stadium % (SOLD OUT)

August 13 - Concord, CA - Toyota Pavilion

August 16 - Portland, OR - Providence Park Soccer Stadium % (SOLD OUT)

August 18 - Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park %

* Pretenders & Mammoth WVH Support

** Pretenders & L7 Support

# The Hives & Amyl and The Sniffers Support

$ The Hives & Alex G Support

% Pretenders & Alex G Support

^ Nova Twins Support

Related Stories

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Teams Up With Epiphone

Foo Fighters, Greta Van Fleet, Metallica Rocked Grammy Nominations - 2023 In Review

Foo Fighters Play Unexpected Partial Cover Of 'Stairway To Heaven' - 2023 In Review

Wolfgang Van Halen Unplugs For Foo Fighters Classic - 2023 In Review

News > Foo Fighters