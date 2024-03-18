.

Foo Fighters Add Stop To Everything Or Nothings At All Tour

03-18-2024
Foo Fighters Add Stop To Everything Or Nothings At All Tour

The Foo Fighters have expanded their upcoming North American tour with the addition of a newly announced stop at the Toyota Pavilion in Concord, Ca on August 13th.

This show is an addition to the band's previously announced Everything Or Nothings At All stadium tour dates that that they are launching in support of their latest album, "But Here We Are."

The tour is set to kick off on May 1st in Dallas, TX at the Dos Equis Pavilion and will wrap up on August 18th in Seattle, WA at the T-Mobile Park. See all of the dates, along with support acts, below:

FOO FIGHTERS
EVERYTHING OR NOTHING AT ALL TOUR
North America 2024

May 1 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion ^
May 5 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees
May 7 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek ^
May 9 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion ^
May 11 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville
July 17 - New York, NY - Citi Field *
July 19 - New York, NY - Citi Field #
July 21 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park # (SOLD OUT)
July 23 - Hershey, PA - Hershey Stadium # (SOLD OUT)
July 25 - Cincinnati, OH - Great American Ballpark * (SOLD OUT)
July 28 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Field ** (SOLD OUT)
August 3 - Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High *
August 7 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park $
August 9 - Los Angeles, CA - BMO Stadium # (SOLD OUT)
August 11 - Los Angeles, CA - BMO Stadium % (SOLD OUT)
August 13 - Concord, CA - Toyota Pavilion
August 16 - Portland, OR - Providence Park Soccer Stadium % (SOLD OUT)
August 18 - Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park %

* Pretenders & Mammoth WVH Support
** Pretenders & L7 Support
# The Hives & Amyl and The Sniffers Support
$ The Hives & Alex G Support
% Pretenders & Alex G Support
^ Nova Twins Support

Related Stories
Foo Fighters Add Stop To Everything Or Nothings At All Tour

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Teams Up With Epiphone

Foo Fighters, Greta Van Fleet, Metallica Rocked Grammy Nominations - 2023 In Review

Foo Fighters Play Unexpected Partial Cover Of 'Stairway To Heaven' - 2023 In Review

Wolfgang Van Halen Unplugs For Foo Fighters Classic - 2023 In Review

News > Foo Fighters

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Journey Surpass Major Milestone- Pantera Possible Live Album- Foo Fighters- Jeff Lynne's ELO Farewell Tour- +LIVE+ and Stone Temple Pilots Tour- more

Judas Priest Almost Top UK Chart With 'Invincible Shield'- Korn Sell Out 30th Anniversary Concert- Cockney Rebel's Steve Harley Dead At 73- more

Reviews

Caught In The Act: Ministry Rocks Chicago

RockPile: Spotlight on Season of Mist

Box Sets: Aretha Franklin - A Portrait of the Queen 1970-1974

Record Store Day: Craft Recordings Announce Record Store Day Vinyl Releases - Collective Soul- Filter- More

Columbia, Missouri's True/False Film Fest Part 2: Music and More

Latest News

Journey Surpass Major Milestone With 'Don't Stop Believin'

Pantera Recording Current Shows For Possible Live Album

Thomas Rhett Scores 22nd No. 1 With 'Mamaw's House'

Foo Fighters Add Stop To Everything Or Nothings At All Tour

The Who's Roger Daltrey Plots Mostly Acoustic Tour

Weezer Sells Out Madison Square Garden And More

The Dead Daisies Announce U.S. Spring Tour

Kamelot Share NightSky Lyric Video Ahead Of North American Tour