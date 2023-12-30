Wolfgang Van Halen Unplugs For Foo Fighters Classic - 2023 In Review

(hennemusic) Wolfgang Van Halen Unplugs For Foo Fighters Classic was a top 23 story of September 2023: Wolfgang Van Halen and his touring lineup of Mammoth WVH delivered an acoustic cover of the Foo Fighters classic, "My Hero", during a visit to OUI FM in Paris, France, and the radio station is sharing video of the performance.
When Wolfgang launched the project in 2021 with a self-titled debut album, he told Bass Player: "One of the biggest inspirations was Dave Grohl. When he started the Foo Fighters, he did everything himself on their first album. I wanted to have a go at that, I guess, and I've always admired bands like Nine Inch Nails, where the project emanates from one person and grows from there. That's kind of how I view it, even though it is still me. I view it more as a band than some sort of solo project."
The connection between the two rockers developed further last fall when Grohl joined Wolfgang to perform some Van Halen classics during a pair of tribute concerts in honor of the late Foos drummer Taylor Hawkins.
Now on the road promoting the newly-released "Mammoth II" album, during the OUI FM visit Wolfgang and the live lineup also shared unplugged versions of the 2023 record's lead track, "Another Celebration At The End Of The World", and follow-up single, "Like A Pastime."
Get more details and watch video of all three performances here.
Mammoth WVH Announces Two 2024 North American Tour Legs
Wolfgang Explains Why He Doesn't Play Van Halen Songs At Mammoth WVH Shows
Wolfgang Van Halen Unplugs For Foo Fighters Classic
Wolfgang Van Halen Streams New Mammoth WVH Album
Slipknot Sued By Late Drummer Joey Jordison's Estate- Iron Maiden's Nicko McBrain Feared Stroke Would Stop Him From Playing- more
Metallica Share 'Master Of Puppets' Video From Historic Concert- Mike Portnoy Details His Reunion With Dream Theater- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Wyoming Ice Festival
Holiday Gift Guide: Last Minute Gifts - Music And More!
Holiday Gift Guide: More Rock Reads - Queen, Fleetwood Mac, David Bowie and Sammy Hagar
Slipknot Sued By Late Drummer Joey Jordison's Estate
Iron Maiden's Nicko McBrain Feared Stroke Would Stop Him From Playing
Arch Enemy Part Ways With Jeff Loomis
Margaritaville Hitmaker Jimmy Buffett Dead At 76 - 2023 In Review
Judas Priest Rejected K.K. Downing's Reunion Offer - 2023 In Review
Smash Mouth Vocalist Steve Harwell Dead At 56 - 2023 In Review
Blink-182 Postponed Shows Due To 'Urgent Family Matter' - 2023 In Review
Metallica's 'Nothing Else Matters' Surpasses One Billion Streams - 2023 In Review