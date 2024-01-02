Foo Fighters Play Unexpected Partial Cover Of 'Stairway To Heaven' - 2023 In Review

Foo Fighters Play Unexpected Partial Cover Of 'Stairway To Heaven' was a top 23 story of Oct 2023: Foo Fighter frontman Dave Grohl broke into an unexpected partial cover of the Led Zeppelin classic "Stairway To Heaven" during the band's headline set at the Ohana Festival in Dana Point, Ca.
The band's performance was reportedly halted while an audience member was receiving medical attention. Grohl asked from the stage, "Should I stop playing while you take care of that? Go take care of that. I'll play something while you do that."
He then began playing the intro to the famed Led Zeppelin classic and then asked "Did you figure that sh*t out or do I have to play f***ing 'Stairway to Heaven'?. Cause I'll f***ing play this motherf***er, you know that, right?"
He continued to play past the first verse of the song and then said, "Is that situation figured out? Great. Thank God, 'cause that's a f***ing long-ass song.
"It gets awkward when it speeds up. Like you're making out, and all of a sudden it speeds up and you're like, 'What do I do with my girlfriend at this f***ing dance now?'"
The band then fired into their final songs of the night, "Best of You" and "Everlong." Check out fan filmed video below:
