Black Sabbath Release Paranoid Video From Final Concert

Originally entitled "The End Of The End", the package has been renamed simply as "The End." Directed by Dick Carruthers (Led Zeppelin, Rolling Stones, Aerosmith, Oasis), the project presents the last concert under the Sabbath brand by three-quarters of the original lineup - Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler - in their hometown of Birmingham, England this past February.

The project will be available on Blu-ray/CD, DVD/CD, 2CD and 3LP configurations. All visual formats feature special bonus material of the band playing a selection of their favorite songs not performed on the farewell trek. These intimate live sessions at Angelic Studios were recorded in the days after their final live performance.

Following its September 28 worldwide cinema premiere, the farewell concert film will see its world television debut on US cable and satellite television network Showtime on Saturday, October 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Watch the video - here.