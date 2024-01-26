Black Sabbath and Led Zeppelin Won Grammys On This Day In Rock 2014

On this Day in Rock back in 2014 Black Sabbath won the Best Metal Performance Grammy at the annual award ceremony while Led Zeppelin took home Best Rock Album Grammy.
Sabbath won the Grammy for their song "God Is Dead?" from their album "13," that featured the legendary group's reunion with Ozzy Osbourne. The were up against songs from Anthrax, Dream Theater, Killswitch Engage and Volbeat.
Led Zeppelin were honored with their very first Grammy award for "Celebration Day", a live recording that was captured during their historic reunion show in 2007. Previously, the legendary band had only received a lifetime achievement award from the Grammys.
