Black Sabbath Classic 'Paranoid' Joins Spotify Billions Club

(hennemusic) Black Sabbath's 1970 classic, "Paranoid", has joined Spotify's Billions Club. The iconic heavy metal single has passed a milestone on the streaming service.

"Paranoid" has joined the Billions Plays Club on Spotify," shared the band on social media. "Crank it up now!" "All that's occupying our brain is that @BlackSabbath's Paranoid is the newest member of the #BillionsClub," added Spotify online.

The title track and lead single from the group's second studio album was a Top 10 hit in several countries upon its release, while the project delivered Black Sabbath their first UK No. 1 album - a feat that wouldn't be repeated until 43 years later with 2013's "13" - while peaking at No. 12 in the US and selling more than 4 million copies in the country.

"'Paranoid' is important because it's the blueprint for metal," wrote Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford in the liner notes for a 2016 Super Deluxe Edition. "It led the world into a new sound and scene."

Get more details and stream the "Paranoid" video here.

