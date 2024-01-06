Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler Reacts To Ozzy Osbourne's Criticism - 2023 In Review

Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler Reacts To Ozzy Osbourne's Criticism was a top 23 story of Nov. 2023: Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler took to social media to dispute claims made by Ozzy Osbourne in a recently published interview that the bassist failed to reach out to his longtime bandmate amidst Ozzy's health struggles the past few years.
Butler wrote, "Rumour has it; Ozzy is upset, saying he never received my get well messages. I made 2 different attempts at getting in touch during his illnesses. My first email (8 Feb, 2019) went through his office because I didn't have Ozzy's new number to text him.
"Sharon [Osbourne] responded but I didn't hear back from Ozzy. 11 months later (21 Jan, 2020),I emailed Sharon to check on Oz. That email went unanswered. I don't want to engage in a tit for tat. Having made 2 attempts to wish Ozzy well, without a reply, I figured it best to privately keep him in my thoughts."
Geezer's comments were a reaction to a new Rolling Stone UK interview that quoted Ozzy as saying, "You do find out who's a genuine friend when you've been through what I've had. Tony Iommi has been so supportive of me since my illness. Geezer Butler hasn't given me one f***ing phone call. Not one f***ing call. When his son was f***ing born, I phoned him every f***ing night even though we were at war with each other, Black Sabbath and me [after his sacking]. I thought, 'F*** it, he's my mate, I'm gonna call him.' But from him, not one f***ing call.
"It's sad, man. We all grew up together, and he can't pick up the f***ing phone like a man and see how I'm doing. Even Bill Ward has been in touch with me. I said some things about Bill, and I don't know why I said it, but when I came through my illness, he contacted me."
Ozzy Osbourne Died Twice From Accident This Day in Rock Jan 5, 2004
Sharon Osbourne Explained The Death Of Ozzfest - 2023 In Review
Ozzy Osbourne Addresses Alleged Ant Snorting Incident - 2023 In Review
Ozzy Osbourne Underwent His 'Final Surgery' - 2023 In Review
Michael Bolton Recovering From Emergency Brain Surgery- Corey Taylor Cancels American Tour Amid Mental and Physical Health Concerns- more
Billy Joel Announces One-Offs With Stevie Nicks and Sting- Ozzfest Could Return Says Sharon Osbourne- more
Hot In The City: Winter Concerts in Arizona - Aaron Lewis, G3 and More
Saxon - Hell, Fire and Damnation
Quick Flicks: Billy Idol - Stateline: Live at the Hoover Dam (Blu-ray)
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Wyoming Ice Festival
Michael Bolton Recovering From Emergency Brain Surgery
Corey Taylor Cancels American Tour Amid Mental and Physical Health Concerns
Green Day Share New Song 'One Eyed Bastard'
Alkaline Trio Stream New Song 'Versions Of You'
Bring Me The Horizon Deliver 'Kool-Aid'
Neil Young's 'Dume' Coming To Vinyl
New Years Day Stream 'I Still Believe'
On This Day in Rock 2014: Eddie Van Halen Looks Back At 1984 30 Years Later