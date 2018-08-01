3OH!3 and Emo Nite LA Announce The WANT House Party Tour

We were sent the following details: These shows are going to be an actual house party. Fans are going to be able to be a part of each night without the typical constraints of set times and with an opportunity to really interact and connect with artists, just as if you were throwing this party in your own living room.

Nathaniel Motte and Sean Foreman of 3OH!3 had this to say, "We want to include people from different backgrounds, walks of life and foster an environment that breaks down the barrier between the artist and fans.

"We want to be able to throw a party, celebrating 10 years of WANT and bring the unique energy of Emo Nite along with the energy we have always had."

The Want House Party Tour Dates

10/31 - Fort Collins, Co - The Aggie Theatre

11/1 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theatre

11/2 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

11/4 - Seattle, WA - The Neptune

11/6 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall

11/7 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

11/8 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

11/9 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

11/10 - Phoenix, AX - The Pressrooom

11/11 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

11/13 - El Paso, TX - Lowbrow Palace

11/14 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theater

11/15 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

11/16 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

11/17 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

11/19 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall

11/21 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Heaven)

11/23 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground Charlotte

11/24 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

11/25 - Cambridge, MA - Middle East - Downstairs

11/27 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

11/28 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore (Silver Spring)

11/29 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues - Cleveland

11/30 - Pontiac, MI - Crofoot Ballroom

12/1 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave II

12/2 - Chicago, IL - Metro

12/4 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theatre

12/5 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

12/7 - Denver, CO - The Summit Music Hall