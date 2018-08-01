News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




3OH!3 and Emo Nite LA Announce The WANT House Party Tour
08-01-2018
.
Emo Nite

(BPM) 3OH!3 and Emo Nite LA have announced The WANT House Party Tour will be taking place this Fall across the U.S. and will feature support from special guest lil aaron.

We were sent the following details: These shows are going to be an actual house party. Fans are going to be able to be a part of each night without the typical constraints of set times and with an opportunity to really interact and connect with artists, just as if you were throwing this party in your own living room.

Nathaniel Motte and Sean Foreman of 3OH!3 had this to say, "We want to include people from different backgrounds, walks of life and foster an environment that breaks down the barrier between the artist and fans.

"We want to be able to throw a party, celebrating 10 years of WANT and bring the unique energy of Emo Nite along with the energy we have always had."

The Want House Party Tour Dates
10/31 - Fort Collins, Co - The Aggie Theatre
11/1 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theatre
11/2 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
11/4 - Seattle, WA - The Neptune
11/6 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall
11/7 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
11/8 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues
11/9 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
11/10 - Phoenix, AX - The Pressrooom
11/11 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
11/13 - El Paso, TX - Lowbrow Palace
11/14 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theater
11/15 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill
11/16 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
11/17 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues
11/19 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall
11/21 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Heaven)
11/23 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground Charlotte
11/24 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
11/25 - Cambridge, MA - Middle East - Downstairs
11/27 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
11/28 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore (Silver Spring)
11/29 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues - Cleveland
11/30 - Pontiac, MI - Crofoot Ballroom
12/1 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave II
12/2 - Chicago, IL - Metro
12/4 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theatre
12/5 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's
12/7 - Denver, CO - The Summit Music Hall

BPM submitted this story.
It may be edited- Excerpted here with permission.


