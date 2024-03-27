Emo Nite Launch CD Burners Podcast

(Big Picture Media) Emo Nite, the iconic monthly party started by two friends (T.J. Petracca and Morgan Freed), announce their brand new podcast, CD Burners. Each week, Petracca and Freed will be doing a deep dive on the albums featured at this year's When We Were Young Festival.

Recorded at Insomniac Studios in Calabasas, CA, the two friends will sit down to dissect and discuss these albums and feature exclusive interviews with not only the artists themselves, but also the band members who poured their hearts into the music and the producers who captured the magic in the studio.

But it doesn't stop there; CD Burners will also bring in voices from behind the scenes - the key players whose stories breathe new life into the music we thought we knew.

Each episode is a journey through the creation, impact, and legacy of these albums that defined an era, enriched with sound bites and anecdotes that provide a fresh perspective on these beloved tracks.

n this first episode of the podcast, the duo dive into Motion City Soundtrack's 2004 sophomore album, Commit This To Memory, featuring an interview with lead singer Justin Pierre. Watch the interview below and listen here.

Stay tuned for upcoming episodes of the podcast on: Sleeping With Sirens' 2011 sophomore album, Let's Cheers to This, featuring an interview with lead singer Kellin Quinn; My Chemical Romance's acclaimed third album, The Black Parade, featuring an interview with producer Rob Cavallo and more; and Hawthorne Heights' debut album, The Silence in Black and White, featuring an interview with lead singer, J.T. Woodruff.

In addition, Emo Nite recently announced new parties for Dallas, Seattle, Palm Springs, Costa Mesa, Austin, Denver, Washington DC and more!

Upcoming Emo Nite Tour Dates

Friday, March 29th - Ann Arbor, MI - Blind Pig

Friday, March 29th - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

Saturday, March 30th - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad

Saturday, March 30th - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation

Saturday, March 30th - San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Stop

Friday, April 5th - Los Angeles, CA - The Avalon

Friday, April 5th - Portland, OR - Holocene

Friday, April 5th - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

Friday, April 5th - Buffalo, NY - Electric City

Friday, April 5th - Baton Rouge, LA - Varsity Theater

Saturday, April 6th - Columbia, SC - The Senate

Saturday, April 6th - Syracuse, NY - Westcott Theater

Saturday, April 6th - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live Midtown

Friday, April 12th - Dallas, TX - Southside Music Hall

Friday April 12th - Seattle, WA - Neumos

Friday, April 12th - Louisville, KY - Headliners

Saturday, April 13th - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

Saturday, April 13th - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

Saturday, April 13th - Palm Springs, CA - Pretty Faces Nightclub

Friday, April 19th - Honolulu, HI - The Republik

Friday, April 19th - Millvale, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre

Friday, April 19th - San Diego, CA - The Casbah

Saturday, April 20th - Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar

Saturday, April 20th - Lisbon, Portugal - Estudio Time Out

Saturday, April 20th - St. Augustine, FL - Cafe 11

Thursday, April 25th - Athens, GA - 40 Watt Club

Friday, April 26th - Costa Mesa, CA - TIME Nightclub

Friday, April 26th - Miami, FL - The Ground

Friday, April 26th - Iowa City, IA - Gabe's

Friday, May 3rd - Austin, TX - Vulcan Gas Company

Friday, May 3rd - Boston, MA - Big Night Live

Friday, May 3rd - Wichita, KS - Wave

Friday, May 3rd - Reno, NV - The Ranch Complex

Saturday, May 4th - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

Saturday, May 4th - Memphis, TN - Growlers

Saturday, May 4th - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

Friday, May 10th - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

Friday, May 10th - Tucson, AZ - Club Congress

Saturday, May 11th - Pawtucket, RI - The Met

Friday, May 17th - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar

Friday, May 17th - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room

Saturday, May 18th - Davenport, IA - Capitol Theater

Friday, May 24th - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

Friday, May 24th - Ferndale, MI - Magic Bag

Saturday, May 25th - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

Saturday, May 25th - Nashville, TN - Skydeck on Broadway

Saturday, May 25th - Pomona, CA - The Glasshouse

Sunday, May 26th - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy + Harriet's

Friday, May 31st - Wanatgh, NY - Mulcahy's

Saturday, June 1st - Tampa, FL - The Ritz Ybor

Friday, June 7th - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

Saturday, June 8th - Birmingham, AL - WORKPLAY

Friday, June 14th - Denver, CO - Summit

Thursday, June 27th - Washington, D.C. - Soundcheck

Friday, October 11th - Las Vegas, NV - Zouk Nightclub

Friday, October 18th - Las Vegas, NV - Zouk Nightclub

