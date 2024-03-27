Emo Nite Launch CD Burners Podcast

(Big Picture Media) Emo Nite, the iconic monthly party started by two friends (T.J. Petracca and Morgan Freed), announce their brand new podcast, CD Burners. Each week, Petracca and Freed will be doing a deep dive on the albums featured at this year's When We Were Young Festival.
Recorded at Insomniac Studios in Calabasas, CA, the two friends will sit down to dissect and discuss these albums and feature exclusive interviews with not only the artists themselves, but also the band members who poured their hearts into the music and the producers who captured the magic in the studio.
But it doesn't stop there; CD Burners will also bring in voices from behind the scenes - the key players whose stories breathe new life into the music we thought we knew.
Each episode is a journey through the creation, impact, and legacy of these albums that defined an era, enriched with sound bites and anecdotes that provide a fresh perspective on these beloved tracks.
n this first episode of the podcast, the duo dive into Motion City Soundtrack's 2004 sophomore album, Commit This To Memory, featuring an interview with lead singer Justin Pierre. Watch the interview below and listen here.
Stay tuned for upcoming episodes of the podcast on: Sleeping With Sirens' 2011 sophomore album, Let's Cheers to This, featuring an interview with lead singer Kellin Quinn; My Chemical Romance's acclaimed third album, The Black Parade, featuring an interview with producer Rob Cavallo and more; and Hawthorne Heights' debut album, The Silence in Black and White, featuring an interview with lead singer, J.T. Woodruff.
In addition, Emo Nite recently announced new parties for Dallas, Seattle, Palm Springs, Costa Mesa, Austin, Denver, Washington DC and more!
Upcoming Emo Nite Tour Dates
Friday, March 29th - Ann Arbor, MI - Blind Pig
Friday, March 29th - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
Saturday, March 30th - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad
Saturday, March 30th - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation
Saturday, March 30th - San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Stop
Friday, April 5th - Los Angeles, CA - The Avalon
Friday, April 5th - Portland, OR - Holocene
Friday, April 5th - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
Friday, April 5th - Buffalo, NY - Electric City
Friday, April 5th - Baton Rouge, LA - Varsity Theater
Saturday, April 6th - Columbia, SC - The Senate
Saturday, April 6th - Syracuse, NY - Westcott Theater
Saturday, April 6th - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live Midtown
Friday, April 12th - Dallas, TX - Southside Music Hall
Friday April 12th - Seattle, WA - Neumos
Friday, April 12th - Louisville, KY - Headliners
Saturday, April 13th - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
Saturday, April 13th - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's
Saturday, April 13th - Palm Springs, CA - Pretty Faces Nightclub
Friday, April 19th - Honolulu, HI - The Republik
Friday, April 19th - Millvale, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre
Friday, April 19th - San Diego, CA - The Casbah
Saturday, April 20th - Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar
Saturday, April 20th - Lisbon, Portugal - Estudio Time Out
Saturday, April 20th - St. Augustine, FL - Cafe 11
Thursday, April 25th - Athens, GA - 40 Watt Club
Friday, April 26th - Costa Mesa, CA - TIME Nightclub
Friday, April 26th - Miami, FL - The Ground
Friday, April 26th - Iowa City, IA - Gabe's
Friday, May 3rd - Austin, TX - Vulcan Gas Company
Friday, May 3rd - Boston, MA - Big Night Live
Friday, May 3rd - Wichita, KS - Wave
Friday, May 3rd - Reno, NV - The Ranch Complex
Saturday, May 4th - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's
Saturday, May 4th - Memphis, TN - Growlers
Saturday, May 4th - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
Friday, May 10th - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
Friday, May 10th - Tucson, AZ - Club Congress
Saturday, May 11th - Pawtucket, RI - The Met
Friday, May 17th - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar
Friday, May 17th - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room
Saturday, May 18th - Davenport, IA - Capitol Theater
Friday, May 24th - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line
Friday, May 24th - Ferndale, MI - Magic Bag
Saturday, May 25th - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
Saturday, May 25th - Nashville, TN - Skydeck on Broadway
Saturday, May 25th - Pomona, CA - The Glasshouse
Sunday, May 26th - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy + Harriet's
Friday, May 31st - Wanatgh, NY - Mulcahy's
Saturday, June 1st - Tampa, FL - The Ritz Ybor
Friday, June 7th - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
Saturday, June 8th - Birmingham, AL - WORKPLAY
Friday, June 14th - Denver, CO - Summit
Thursday, June 27th - Washington, D.C. - Soundcheck
Friday, October 11th - Las Vegas, NV - Zouk Nightclub
Friday, October 18th - Las Vegas, NV - Zouk Nightclub
