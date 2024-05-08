3OH!3 Guest On Emo Nite's CD Burners Podcast

(Big Picture Media) The duo behind Emo Nite, the iconic alternative dance party, T.J. Petracca and Morgan Freed have released a new episode of their podcast, CD Burners, where they deep dive into the albums featured at this year's When We Were Young Festival.
This week, the two collaborators sat down with the pair behind 3OH!3, Nat Motte and Sean Foreman, to discuss their iconic album WANT and dive into their careers, the many lives they've lived, and the wild experiences they've had throughout the course of their time as a band. CD Burners is available to watch on YouTube and audio downloads are available on Spotify and Apple Music.
Up next, TJ and Morgan will be discussing Fall Out Boy following chats with Cove Reber around Saosin's self titled, A Day To Remember's Homesick, conversations with J.T. Woodruff of Hawthorne Heights' around their debut studio album, The Silence In Black and White, Motion City Soundtrack's Justin Pierre, Sleeping With Sirens' Kellin Quinn and Rob Cavallo, producer of My Chemical Romance's The Black Parade.
Emo Nite have also announced today their next Los Angeles date set for June 7 at AVALON. $1 from every ticket sold will be donated to Living The Dream Foundation, a non-profit that helps children and young adults living with life-threatening illnesses stay positive, maintain hope, and appreciate each and every day, regardless of their affliction.
Third Eye Blind Crash Emo Nite With Surprise Performance
Emo Nite Launch CD Burners Podcast
We The Kings Ink With Emo Nite Founders' Graveboy Records
Emo Nite and Insomnia Announce Grave At The Torch Lineup
AC/DC Reveal 2nd Batch Of 50th Anniversary Reissues- Rush Star Geddy Lee And Alex Lifeson Have Been Jamming Band's Classic Songs- more
Sammy Hagar, Bret Michaels, Alice Cooper Lead A&E's New Rock Biography Episodes- 200,000 Fans Expected At Welcome To Rockville- more
Reba McEntire Streams New Single 'I Can't'- Miranda Lambert Gets Signature Epiphone Bluebird Studio - Artists Added ACM Awards- more
Mother's Day Gift Guide Part 2
Mother's Day Gift Guide Part 1
Root 66: New Riders of the Purple Sage- Gene Clark- More
Robert Plant, Yes and Willie Nelson Among Stars Coming to Ozarks Amphitheater
Live: Heart and Cheap Trick Rock Tampa
AC/DC Reveal 2nd Batch Of 50th Anniversary Reissues
Rush Star Geddy Lee And Alex Lifeson Have Been Jamming Band's Classic Songs
Motley Crue Share Video From Secret Intimate Show
Prince's Cloud 3 Guitar Highlights Julien's Auctions Music Icons
Yes Legend Jon Anderson and The Band Geeks Announce New Album 'TRUE'
Kittie Announce 'Fire' Album With 'Vultures' Video
KING 810 Reveal First Episode Of 'Under The Black Rainbow' Episodic Film Series
Big Head Todd And Ben Harper Lead Blues from the Top Music Festival Lineup