3OH!3 Guest On Emo Nite's CD Burners Podcast

(Big Picture Media) The duo behind Emo Nite, the iconic alternative dance party, T.J. Petracca and Morgan Freed have released a new episode of their podcast, CD Burners, where they deep dive into the albums featured at this year's When We Were Young Festival.

This week, the two collaborators sat down with the pair behind 3OH!3, Nat Motte and Sean Foreman, to discuss their iconic album WANT and dive into their careers, the many lives they've lived, and the wild experiences they've had throughout the course of their time as a band. CD Burners is available to watch on YouTube and audio downloads are available on Spotify and Apple Music.

Up next, TJ and Morgan will be discussing Fall Out Boy following chats with Cove Reber around Saosin's self titled, A Day To Remember's Homesick, conversations with J.T. Woodruff of Hawthorne Heights' around their debut studio album, The Silence In Black and White, Motion City Soundtrack's Justin Pierre, Sleeping With Sirens' Kellin Quinn and Rob Cavallo, producer of My Chemical Romance's The Black Parade.

Emo Nite have also announced today their next Los Angeles date set for June 7 at AVALON. $1 from every ticket sold will be donated to Living The Dream Foundation, a non-profit that helps children and young adults living with life-threatening illnesses stay positive, maintain hope, and appreciate each and every day, regardless of their affliction.

