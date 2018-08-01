Aerosmith To Rock The Today Show Later This Month

08-01-2018

.

(hennemusic) Aerosmith are scheduled to perform on NBC-TV's Today Show on Wednesday, August 15. The television appearance will mark Aerosmith's second live performance of 2018, following a May show at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.



Appearing live at The Rink at Rockefeller Center, viewing for Aerosmith fans is on a first-come, first-served basis on the Today plaza, located at 48th Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenues in New York City. NBC advises that fans should try to arrive by 5 a.m. to get the best viewing spot.



Both frontman Steven Tyler and guitarist Joe Perry have been active with solo shows and tours this year, with Perry doing double-duty on the road with The Hollywood Vampires. Read more here.