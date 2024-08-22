Aerosmith's Tom Hamilton Expands On Band's Surprise Retirement

Aerosmith bassist Tom Hamilton shared his insights to the legendary band's recent announcement that they were retiring from touring and revealed more details behind frontman Steven Tyler's vocal injury that brought about the surprise decision to cancel their farewell tour and retire.
He spoke to Charlie Kendall's Metalshop about these topics and more. They had this to say, "As [Hamilton] is dealing with larynx cancer recovery, he responded in a rare email interview with Charlie! This exclusive interview will answer a LOT of questions many of you may have about the retirement of Aerosmith."
Tom said, "First let me start by clearing up some information on Steven's injury. We were playing the third show of our 'Peace Out' tour last September. During the third song of the set Steven had a fall that resulted in a fracture to his larynx.
"Somehow he finished the show. Don't ask me how. It's a testament to his strength and desire to give the people what they came for. It wasn't a case of him blowing his throat out by doing something wrong.
"He has been healing well and working his ass off to get ready to go back out on the road but it just wasn't possible. We don't know what the future holds but it won't include touring." Check out the full episode below:
Aerosmith's Final Concert Streaming Online
Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Reacts To Aerosmith's Surprise Retirement
Sammy Hagar Rocks Beatles Classic In Tribute To Aerosmith
Skid Row React To Aerosmith Retirement News
Alex And Eddie Van Halen's Final Song To Be Part Of 'Brothers' Audiobook- Pantera's Rex Brown Addresses Rare Club Show Live Album Speculation- - more
Nothin' But A Good Time: The Uncensored Story Of '80s Hair Metal Trailer Released- AC/DC, Foo Fighters, Robert Plant Lead AXS TV's Fall Concert Specials- more
Miranda Lambert To Be Honored At The People's Choice Country Awards- Lee Brice's Hey World Album Certified Platinum- more
Caught In The Act: Marilyn Manson Live In Chicago
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Late Summer Fun in Clarksville, Tennessee
Caught In The Act: Creed, Three Doors Down and Finger 11 Rock Chicagoland
Caught In The Act: Metallica, Pantera, Mammoth WVH Rock Chicago
Sites and Sounds: Let the Dance Begin! Eswatini's Umhlanga Reed Dance Ceremony
Ozzy Osbourne Mournes The Loss Of Rocky
Jack Russell's Great White Will Only Feature Terry Ilous For Jack's Tribute Concert
Helmet And Local H Cancel U.S. Tour
Songs From Neil Young's Archives Vol. III (1976-1987) To Premiere on SiriusXM's Deep Tracks
Candlebox's 'Far Behind' Re-Enters Charts 30 Years After Release
The Postal Service Share Sylvan Esso Remix Of 'The District Sleeps Alone Tonight'
Valley 'Let It Rain' With New Single
The Amity Affliction Revisiting 'Let the Ocean Take Me' For 10th Anniversary