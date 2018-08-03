All Them Witches Stream New Song 'Fishbelly 86 Onions'

The new song can be streamed here. The band has also announced a US headlining tour in support of the new album, kicking off at the Desert Daze Music Festival in Perris, CA on October 12-14 where they will play alongside the likes of My Bloody Valentine, Tame Impala, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard and more.

The trek is scheduled to conclude on November 24th in St. Louis, MO at the Blueberry Hill Duck Room. See all of the dates for the tour below:

TOUR DATES

10/12/2018 - 10/14/2018: Perris CA @ Desert Daze Festival

10/14/2018: Sacramento, CA @ Monster Energy Aftershock

10/31/2018: Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

11/01/2018: New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks

11/02/2018: Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall: Upstairs

11/03/2018: Austin, TX @ Antone's

11/04/2018: Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

11/07/2018: Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge

11/08/2018: Las Vegas, NV @ Beauty Bar

11/09/2018: Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

11/10/2018: San Diego, CA @ The Casbah

11/13/2018: San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

11/15/2018: Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

11/16/2018: Seattle, WA @ Freakout Festival

11/17/2018: Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

11/19/2018: Boise, ID @ Neurolux

11/20/2018: Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room

11/21/2018: Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

11/23/2018: Kansas City, MO @ The Riot Room

11/24/2018: St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill Duck Room