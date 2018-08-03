Mushroomhead Announce Special Volume III Launch Event

The event will be staged ahead of the official release of the new DVD, the two previous DVD's Volume 1 (2005) and Volume 2 (2008). Producer/drummer/founder Steve "Skinny" Felton says, "Members of our team originally wanted us to do this premiere in LA or New York, but Cleveland is our hometown and we want to represent! Our local fans are the people who made us who we are today, and this is a once in a lifetime event.

"I'm excited to see how VOLUME III translates to the big screen... we've never done this before, so it's an entirely new version stage fright, ha! Good thing Cedar Lee has a bar!"



The following day on August 16, the band will take part in a special DVD signing at The Exchange in Parma Heights, Ohio (. The signing will take place from 7:00-10:00 PM and will feature the band members in full costume.