News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Mushroomhead Announce Special Volume III Launch Event
08-03-2018
.
Mushroomhead

Mushroomhead have announced a special hometown event to celebrate he release of their forthcoming DVD "Volume III". The band will be hosting a one-night-only screening/premiere of the entire DVD at the Cedar Lee Theatre on August 15th.

The event will be staged ahead of the official release of the new DVD, the two previous DVD's Volume 1 (2005) and Volume 2 (2008). Producer/drummer/founder Steve "Skinny" Felton says, "Members of our team originally wanted us to do this premiere in LA or New York, but Cleveland is our hometown and we want to represent! Our local fans are the people who made us who we are today, and this is a once in a lifetime event.

"I'm excited to see how VOLUME III translates to the big screen... we've never done this before, so it's an entirely new version stage fright, ha! Good thing Cedar Lee has a bar!"

The following day on August 16, the band will take part in a special DVD signing at The Exchange in Parma Heights, Ohio (. The signing will take place from 7:00-10:00 PM and will feature the band members in full costume.


Related Stories


Mushroomhead Announce Special Volume III Launch Event

Mushroomhead Release Evil Dead Inspired Music Video

Mushroomhead's Tour Bus Involved In Crash

Mushroomhead Offshoot A Killer's Confession Announce Album Release

More Mushroomhead News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses, Dream Theater Supergroup Sons Of Apollo Cancel Shows- Jack White Streams Live Performance From Third Man Records- Lynyrd Skynyrd Decades Rock Release- more

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Announce New Film Called Play- As I Lay Dying Return With U.S. and European Tours This Fall- Iron Maiden Release Video For New Tour Leg- more

Foo Fighters Jam Classic With Cheap Trick Icon- Sammy Hagar Previews New Music From The Circle- Five Finger Death Punch and Breaking Benjamin Add New Tour Leg- more

Former Guns N' Roses Guitarist Arrested- KISS Star Vinnie Vincent Announces First Show In 30 Years- Greta Van Fleet Cancel Festival Appearance Due To Injury- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses, Dream Theater Supergroup Sons Of Apollo Cancel Shows

Jack White Streams Live Performance From Third Man Records

Lynyrd Skynyrd Decades Rock Live Show Set For Release

Lollapalooza To Livestream Online

Greta Van Fleet Release When The Curtain Falls Video

Whitesnake Rare And Unreleased Acoustic Performances Coming

Seattle Mariners Announce Alice In Chains Night at Safeco Field

L.A. Guns Joined On Stage By 14-Year-Old During Recent Show

Mushroomhead Announce Special Volume III Launch Event

Steven Wilson Extends To The Bone Tour Into 2019

Heart's Ann Wilson Streams Cover Of Lesley Gore Classic

All Them Witches Stream New Song 'Fishbelly 86 Onions'

Drive-By Truckers To Finally Release Very First Album

Singled Out: Integrity's Flames Of The Immortal

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Announce New Film Called Play

As I Lay Dying Return With U.S. and European Tours This Fall

- more

Page Too Stories
Skrillex Joined By Yoshiki At Fuji Rock Festival

Phish Radio Coming This Friday

alt-J And Pusha T Release 'In Cold Blood' Video

Aisles Release Live from Estudio del Sur EP

3OH!3 and Emo Nite LA Announce The WANT House Party Tour

Robert Townsend's Making The Five Heartbeats Movie Theater Event

Unreleased Unicorn Demos Produced By David Gilmour Coming

The Crystal Method Stream New Song 'Holy Arp'

Fall Out Boy Announce New Box Set

Sublime With Rome Release New Song 'Wicked Heart'

James Carothers Releases New Single 'Sinners and Saints'

Patrick Droney Releases New Song and Announces EP

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Get To Know... Fishtank

Road Trip: Detroit Offers Last Chance To See Star Wars and the Power of Costume

Panic! at the Disco: Sinful Salvation Live In Chicago

Quick Flicks: The Beatles - Yellow Submarine

Good Field - Surface Tension

Festival d'ete de Quebec 2018 Part 2: Fans Treated to Free Concerts

Festival d'ete de Quebec 2018 Part 1: Stars Come Out To Play

On The Record: Craft Recordings: Buddy Guy- Tom Fogerty And More

Ali McManus - Unbreakable

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 1

Kicklighter - Paper Planes, Vol. 1

The Blues: Ladies Special Edition Summer

On The Record: Twilight 22 and Lunden Reign

Sites and Sounds: Sounds of the South Edition

Ray Davies - Our Country: Americana Act II (5 Stars)

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.