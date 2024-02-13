A Killer's Confession Ink MNRK Heavy Deal And Announce New Single

(PR) MNRK Heavy has signed Cleveland, OH-based alternative metal band A Killer's Confession, led by former Mushroomhead vocalist Waylon Reavis, to a worldwide deal.

The first single, "Greed," will be released on March 15th, with a full-length studio album slated for the fall. Scott Givens, MNRK's SVP of Rock & Metal, says, "I watched Waylon build AKC from the ground up, and when the opportunity for MNRK Heavy to become involved presented itself, we jumped at the chance. We are all looking forward to unleashing the new record this fall."

Reavis says, "I am super excited to be joining the MNRK Heavy family! I would like to thank Scott Givens and everyone else on the MNRK team for believing in the AKC (A Killers's Confession) project. I truly feel like this is the right home for AKC. A special thank you to Andrew Goodfriend for his guidance and focus. He has helped me achieve so much over the last year. Lastly, I could not have done this without my team, consisting of Dusty Boles and Evan McKeever, as they helped me create our new album, 'Victim 1.' I'm very excited to see the growth of AKC under the MNRK banner."

AKC has previously released three studio albums and has worked with Brian "Head" Welch (Korn) and Chad Gray (Mudvayne, HELLYEAH).

