Paul Weller Streams New Song 'Movin On'

Movin On was the result of a "scratchy demo" which Weller had recorded on his phone. He subsequently sent it to Tom Doyle, who co-wrote the track with Weller and Anth Brown, who also plays bass on the song.

Weller sent a phone recorded demo of the original song to Tom Doyle, who then went on to cowrite the finished track with Paul and Anth Brown. Paul had this to say, "I'm never, ever too proud to give a song over to someone else, to see what they might be able to bring to it.

That's what it's about really, I always want to see what people can add to my ideas. The older you get, and the more stuff you've done, the more important that is." Listen to the song here.