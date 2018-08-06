News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Rush's Geddy Lee Publishing New Book This Fall
08-06-2018
Rush

Rush frontman Geddy Lee has announced that he will be releasing a new book entitled "Geddy Lee's Big Beautiful Book Of Bass" on December 4 via Harper Collins.

Here is the synopsis: "From Rush frontman Geddy Lee's personal collection of vintage electric bass guitars, dating from the 1950s to the 1980s, comes the definitive volume on the subject.

"For the past seven years, Geddy's dedicated himself to studying the history of the instrument that's been so essential to his career, collecting hundreds of basses from around the globe, 250 of which are presented here in breathtaking detail with specially commissioned photography by Richard Sibbald.

"Representing every tone in the bass palette, every nuance of the rock and roll genre as well as blues, jazz, pop, and country, this one-of-a-kind collection features so-called 'beauty queens' - pristine instruments never lifted from their cases - as well as 'road warriors' - well-worn, sweat-soaked basses that proudly show their age and use. 

"Complete with personal commentary from Geddy that showcases his knowledge both as a musician and an aficionado, this luxuriously produced volume is a revelatory look at the heavy hitters in the world of bass-Fender, Gibson/Epiphone, Rickenbacker, Höfner, Ampeg-and lesser known but influential global luthiers such as Antonio Wandr Pioli, Dan Armstrong, and Tony Zemaitis." Preorder it here.


