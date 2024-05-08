Rush Star Geddy Lee And Alex Lifeson Have Been Jamming Band's Classic Songs

Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson revealed in a new interview with Ultimate Classic Rock that he has been jamming some of the band's classic songs with frontman/bassist Geddy Lee.

The legendary group playing their final show together in 2015 and officially disbanded following the tragic death of drummer/lyricist Neal Peart in January of 2020, but he had and Lee have recently jammed together for the first time in almost a decade.

"We decided that we would play some Rush songs. Because, you know, we haven't played these songs in 10 years," Lifeson told UCR. "We started that a couple of weeks ago. We get together one day a week over at his place. We just picked some Rush songs and we started playing them and we sound like a really, really bad Rush tribute band."

Alex cautions that this does not mean that the two longtime bandmates will be performing together in public anytime soon. He explained, "I'm 70. It's not as easy to get my fingers to do what my brain tells me to do. They're much lazier than they used to be and they have a poor memory. Doing this really helps a lot, and it's fun. That's it. The whole thing was that in the beginning, it was just fun. We're having a riot together doing that. There's no rhyme or reason. We're not planning on going back on the road, finding a new drummer or anything like that. It's just fun to do it."

Related Stories

Ritchie Blackmore Tributes Guitar Pioneer Duane Eddy

Rush In The Studio For 'Grace Under Pressure' 40th Anniversary

Prong Rock Rush Classic 'Working Man' In New Video

Rush Icons Featured On South Park 25th Anniversary Record Store Day Release

News > Rush