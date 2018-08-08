Local H Announce Pack Up The Cats Anniversary Tour

Local H have announced that they will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of the iconic concept album "Pack Up The Cats" with a U.S. tour this fall.

We were sent these details: Consisting of close to three hours of music (and bonus guest John Haggerty of Naked Raygun and Pegboy as surprise guitarist) Local H will split the evenings into two sets, opening for themselves.

On each night of the tour the first set will consist of songs from their complete discography, including tracks ranging from as far back as Ham Fisted and As Good as Dead, into their most current single "Innocents."

Then after a brief intermission, the band will return to the stage for a second set that will feature all 15 tracks of Pack Up The Cats as they appear on the original release.

September

2 - Mohegan Sun Wolf Den, Uncasville, CT*

5 - The Sinclair Music Hall, Cambridge, MA

6 - Rough Trade NYC, Brooklyn, NY

7 - Asbury Lane, Asbury Park, NJ

8 - Underground Arts, Philadelphia, PA

10 - Rock and Roll Hotel, Washington DC

11 - Grog Shop, Cleveland Heights, OH

13 - A and R Music Bar, Columbus, OH

14 - The Hi-Fi Indianapolis, Indianapolis, IN

15 - Majestic Theatre, Madison, WI

16 - Empty Bottle, Chicago, IL



October

4 - Firebird, Saint Louis, MO

5 - Headliners Music Hall, Louisville, KY

6 - Exit/In, Nashville, TN

7 - The Masquerade- Hell Stage, Atlanta, GA

9 - Barracuda, Austin, TX

10 - Club Dada, Dallas, TX

12 - Riot Room, Kansas City, MO

13 - Spicoli's Grill, Waterloo, IA

14 - Sleeping Village, Chicago, IL



November

2 - Shank Hall, Milwaukee, WI

3 - Amsterdam Bar & Hall, Saint Paul, MN

6 - The Crocodile, Seattle, WA

7 - Doug Fir Lounge, Portland, OR

9 - Harlow's, Sacramento, CA

10 - Starline Social Club, Oakland, CA

12 - Roxy Theatre, West Hollywood, CA

13 - Marty's On Newport, Tustin, CA

15 - The Urban Lounge, Salt Lake City, UT

16 - Larimer Lounge, Omaha, NE

17 - The Waiting Room, Papillion, NE

18 - Lincoln Hall, Chicago, IL



* Does not feature Pack Up The Cats Set





