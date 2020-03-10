.

Local H Streaming New Song 'Hold That Thought'

Michael Angulia | 03-10-2020

Local H

Local H have released a new song called "Hold That Thought". The track comes from the band's forthcoming studio album "Lifers", which is set to be released on April 10th.

Frontman Scott Lucas had this to say about the song, "I was getting into that first Love record and thinking how great it would be to cover 'My Little Red Book'. Of course, then I realized it WAS a cover - and that it had been covered many, many times. So what choice did I have? I had to rip it off."

"At first, we were worried that it was too bouncy. Too poppy. But then we wondered if a younger band - like Twin Peaks, for example - would give two f***s about something like that. Pretty quickly, we decided to get over ourselves."

The new album was recorded by Steve Albini and features guest appearances from Juliana Hatfield and John McCauley of Deer Tick. Scott had this to say about the album, "When the re-release of the White Album came out a few years ago, I became re-obsessed all over again.

"One aspect that really hit me about it (this time) was how it's not really a concept record - but it feels like a concept record. I wanted to do that with LIFERS.

"This might be a concept record about the end of the world. Or it might just be a party record with loud guitars and cowbells." Check out the new song below:


