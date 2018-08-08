News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Phil Collins Plays Well With Robert Plant, Clapton, McCartney For Box Set

08-08-2018
Phil Collins

Former Genesis icon Phil Collins has announced that he will releasing a new box set on September 28th via CD and digitally called "Plays Well With Others".

As the name suggest, the new 4-disc set will feature collaborations with other artists including Robert Plant, Eric Clapton, Paul McCartney, Brian Eno and more.

Collins had this to say, "Some would say I've lived a charmed life. I've done what I wanted for most of it, and got paid well for doing something I'd have done for nothing. Playing the drums.

"During that time I've played with most of my heroes, most have become close friends. Over these 4 CDs you'll find a mere smattering of those moments. I thank the artists for letting me put this CD together, no easy task!"

Disc 1: 1969-1982
1. Guide Me Orion - Flaming Youth
2. Knights (Reprise) - Peter Banks
3. Don't You Feel It - Eugene Wallace
4. I Can't Remember, But Yes - Argent
5. Over Fire Island - Brian Eno
6. Savannah Woman - Tommy Bolin
7. Pablo Picasso - John Cale
8. Nuclear Burn - Brand X
9. No-One Receiving - Brian Eno
10. Home - Rod Argent
11. M386 - Brian Eno
12. And So To F - Brand X
13. North Star - Robert Fripp
14. Sweet Little Mystery - John Martyn
15. Intruder - Peter Gabriel
16. I Know There's Something Going On - Frida
17. Pledge Pin - Robert Plant
18. Lead Me To The Water - Gary Brooker

Disc 2: 1982-1991
1. In The Mood - Robert Plant
2. Island Dreamer - Al Di Meola
3. Puss 'n' Boots - Adam Ant
4. Walking On The Chinese Wall - Philip Bailey
5. Do They Know It's Christmas (Feed The World) - Band Aid
6. Just Like A Prisoner - Eric Clapton
7. Because Of You - Philip Bailey
8. Watching The World - Chaka Khan
9. No One Is To Blame (Phil Collins version) - Howard Jones
10. If Leaving Me Is Easy - The Isley Brothers
11. Angry - Paul McCartney
12. Loco In Acapulco - Four Tops
13. Walking On Air - Stephen Bishop
14. Hall Light - Stephen Bishop
15. Woman In Chains - Tears For Fears
16. Burn Down The Mission - Phil Collins

Disc 3: 1991-2011
1. No Son Of Mine - Genesis
2. Could've Been Me - John Martyn
3. Hero - David Crosby
4. Ways To Cry - John Martyn
5. I've Been Trying - Phil Collins
6. Do Nothing 'Till You Hear From Me - Quincy Jones
7. Why Can't It Wait Til Morning - Fourplay
8. Suzanne - John Martyn
9. Looking For An Angel - Laura Pausini
10. Golden Slumbers / Carry That Weight / The End - George Martin
11. In The Air Tonite - Lil' Kim featuring Phil Collins
12. Welcome - Phil Collins
13. Can't Turn Back The Years - John Martyn

Disc 4: Live 1981-2002
1. In The Air Tonight' (Live At The Secret Policeman's Other Ball) - Phil Collins
2. While My Guitar Gently Weeps - George Harrison
3. You Win Again - The Bee Gees
4. There'll Be Some Changes Made - Phil Collins and Tony Bennett
5. Stormy Weather - Phil Collins and Quincy Jones
6. Chips And Salsa - The Phil Collins Big Band
7. Birdland - Phil Collins with The Buddy Rich Big Band
8. Pick Up The Pieces (Live At The Montreux Jazz Festival 1998) - The Phil Collins Big Band
9. Layla (Live At Party At The Palace, 3 June 2002) - Eric Clapton
10. Why (Live at Party At The Palace, 3 June 2002) - Annie Lennox
11. Everything I Do (I Do It For You) (Live at Party At The Palace, 3 June 2002) - Bryan Adams
12. With A Little Help From My Friends (Live at Party At The Palace, 3 June 2002) - Joe Cocker


