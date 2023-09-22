Kane Brown Channels Phil Collins With 'I Can Feel It'

(Sony) Multi-platinum, 5X AMA award-winning entertainer and current CMA Award nominee Kane Brown releases his new single and music video for "I Can Feel It". The high energy track includes an interpolation of Phil Collins' legendary drum solo and single "In the Air Tonight." Collins, along with Brown, Gabe Foust, and Jaxson Free, is also credited as an "I Can Feel It" songwriter. The music video was directed by Brown's fellow collaborator & CMT Award winning director Alex Alvga.
"I Can Feel It" is the follow up to Brown's 10th career #1 at Country radio, "Bury Me In Georgia," which topped the Billboard Country and Country Aircheck charts last week, and his current CMA-nominated, 2X platinum, #1 hit, "Thank God" with Katelyn Brown.
On Wednesday, Brown announced his new highly anticipated In The Air Tour. The upcoming tour will kick off in March and hit 29 cities along the way including Newark, Toronto, Las Vegas, and Atlanta, before wrapping in Arlington, TX at Globe Life Field on September 14.
Brown will wrap the tour with 5 major stadium shows including returning to the iconic Fenway Park in Boston, where earlier this year he made history as the first black artist to sell-out a headlining show there in the venue's over 100 year history. Support for the tour will come from Tyler Hubbard, Jon Pardi, Chris Young, Bailey Zimmerman, Cole Swindell, Parmalee, LOCASH, and RaeLynn.
