Phil Collins Expands 'Both Sides' For 30th Anniversary

(Shore Fire) In celebration of the 30th anniversary of Phil Collins' fifth solo studio album, Both Sides, it is to be reissued as a special edition 5-LP box set, releasing on September 20.
This deluxe edition contains the remastered full original album, cut at half-speed by Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios, and is a compendium of early demo tracks from the recording of the album as well as rarities from the singles originally released on the album - "Both Sides of the Story," "Everyday" and "We Wait and We Wonder." Both Sides (All The Sides) brings this full collection together with live tracks from the era, such as "Can't Turn Back the Years," "Both Sides of the Story" taken from Collins' MTV Unplugged performance, "Doesn't Anybody Stay Together Anymore" and more, as one release for the first time on vinyl. The set is housed in a slipcase with picture sleeves and a 16-page booklet containing newly written and extensive liner notes by esteemed journalist Michael Hann.
Proclaimed by Collins as his most personal album to that point in his career, Both Sides, originally released in 1993, is Phil Collins' fifth album and was written, performed and produced all by Collins himself at his home studio in just six weeks. In a 2016 interview with The Guardian newspaper, Collins named it as his "favorite album from a songwriting and creative perspective," going on to reveal how "... the songs just streamed out of me, and as a writer, that's the kind of thing that you dream of."
Upon its original release, the album reached No. 1 in the UK and throughout Europe and No. 13 in the US and has gone on to be a global multi-platinum seller.
As written by Michael Hann in his notes, "Time has magnified its virtues, and perspective has amplified its truths. Both Sides may not have been the monster hit its predecessors were, but it might be the most important record in the Phil Collins discography."
Also announced today is Live From the Board: Official Bootleg, a limited-edition 10-inch vinyl for RSD Black Friday (November 29). This four-track EP was originally released in 1995 and features songs recorded on the Both Sides tour in 1994 under the artist name Phil Collins & The Indescribable Din. It features the tracks "Sussudio," "Easy Lover," "Separate Lives," and "My Girl."
Both Sides (All The Sides)
Tracklist
LP 1
Side One - Original Album
Both Sides of the Story
Can't Turn Back the Years
Everyday
Side Two - Original Album
I've Forgotten Everything
We're Sons of Our Fathers
Can't Find My Way
LP 2
Side One - Original Album
Survivors
We Fly So Close
There's a Place for Us
LP 2
Side Two - Original Album
We Wait and We Wonder
Please Come Out Tonight
LP 3
Side One
Can't Find My Way (Demo)
Hero (Demo)
Both Sides of the Demo (Early Demo)
Everyday (Early Demo)
LP 3
Side Two
Don't Call Me Ashley
Rad Dudeski
For a Friend
I've Been Trying
LP 4
Side One
Both Sides of the Story (Live)
Can't Turn Back the Years (Live)
Survivors (Live)
LP 4
Side Two
Everyday (Live)
We Wait and We Wonder (Live)
Both Sides of the Story (MTV Europe Unplugged)
LP 5
Side One
Hang in Long Enough (Live)
Hand in Hand (Live)
Doesn't Anybody Stay Together Anymore (Live)
LP 5
Side Two
Always (Live)
Stevies Blues (There's a Place for Us Instrumental)
Take Me With You
