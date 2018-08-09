Aerosmith's First Touring Van Discovered In The Woods

(hennemusic) The original van used by Aerosmith on tour in the 1970s has been found in the Massachusetts woods by the hosts of The History Channel series American Pickers.



Boston.com reports a recent episode saw show hosts Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz track down the rusted, 1964 International Harvester Metro van in Chesterfield, MA, about 110 miles west of Boston.



The property's owner, identified only as Phil, said the previous owner had a connection to the band and the vehicle was there when he bought the land. The van's authenticity and history was confirmed in the American Pickers episode by Aerosmith founding member and guitarist Ray Tabano, who was in the group from 1970 -71 before being replaced by Brad Whitford.



"I'm afraid to say how long it is, but it's been like 40 years since we've been in this thing," said Tabano. "We'd drive from Boston up to New Hampshire for $125, then after the gas, the tolls, and the food and back, we'd all make like $3 apiece." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Aerosmith To Rock The Today Show Later This Month

Aerosmith Singer Steven Tyler's Late Night TV Appearance Goes Online

Who Inspired Aerosmith's 'Dude (Looks Like a Lady)' Revealed

Aerosmith Planning 50th Anniversary Tour

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler's Daughters Wish Him A Happy 70th Birthday

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Releases 'Out On A Limb' Doc Trailer

Aerosmith Frontman Steven Tyler Announces Solo Tour

Aerosmith Guitarist Announces Joe Perry And Friends Shows

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Featured In Two Super Bowl Commercials

More Aerosmith News

Share this article



