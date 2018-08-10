AC/DC Album Rumors Grow As Angus Young Spotted At Studio

(hennemusic) As AC/DC fans continue to speculate about the band's plans for new music, a photograph of co-founder Angus Young at a Vancouver recording studio has surfaced.

Journalist Steve Newton has published an image of the iconic rocker and his nephew, rhythm guitarist Stevie Young, having a smoke break on the outside deck of The Warehouse taken by fans Crystal Lambert and Glenn Slavens, who previously captured a photo of singer Brian Johnson and drummer Phil Rudd in the same location.

As for future images, Newton writes: "There might not be any newer ones to come, because word got out that the Aussie earbusters were being spied on, and now there's a big umbrella on the deck blocking the sight of any legendary rockers sipping coffee or whatever's in those white mugs."

AC/DC have recorded their last three albums at the Canadian studio owned by rocker Bryan Adams, including 2000's "Stiff Upper Lip", 2008's "Black Ice" and 2014's "Rock Or Bust." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

AC/DC Album Speculation Fueled By Studio Photo

AC/DC New Album Rumors Heating Up

AC/DC Anniversary Stamp Controversy Addressed

AC/DC, Dio, MSG Supergroup Dream Child Release Video

AC/DC Classic Fuels 'Overlord' Movie Trailer

AC/DC's Malcolm Young Being Honored With Signature Guitar

Doctor Not Guilty In Death Of 3 Doors Down Guitarist, Slayer Vs Bootleggers, Arctic Monkeys Top 10 Debut, AC/DC Star Rocks Paris, more

AC/DC Star Addresses Axl Rose Fronted Album Rumors

See Ozzy Osbourne, Def Leppard And More For Just $20- AC/DC's Bon Scott Immortalized- Cave In Lead Caleb Scofield Tribute Show- Zakk Wylde Goes Disney- More

More AC/DC News

Share this article



