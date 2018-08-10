Circles Release 'Dream Sequence' Video Circles have released a music video for their single "Dream Sequence." The song comes from the group's forthcoming album "The Last One", which is set to be released on August 31st. Dave Hunter had the following to say about the new track and video, "The song follows our singer Ben as he journeys into his own sub-conscious and confronts an inevitable world of change. "The place we first see him is in his 'happy place'. In a sea of peaceful white he floats through his life without risk or fear. The world in which the band are performing slowly begins to consume his peaceful world and he must face a new, unknown way of being. "This concept follows the story in the lyrics and was derived from life experiences I've had, where I knew certain situations I was in were too good to be true and some unexpected change would present itself at any given time. "We wanted to create something more conceptual than what we had ever done in the past. We had some pretty ambitious ideas and just went for it. We stayed true to our DIY approach and shot and produced the whole video ourselves in our rehearsal space in Melbourne, Australia. "When I'm not playing drums for Circles, I do video production for a living, working with many bands directing their music videos. We spent one day shooting and seven days in post production, so a fairly hefty turn-around." Watch the video here.

