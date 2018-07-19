Circles Release 'Tether' Music Video 07-19-2018

. Circles have released a music video for their new track "Tether." The song comes from the group's forthcoming album "The Last One", which is set to be released on August 31st. Ben Rechter had this to say about the track, "Tether is the first song that I brought into Circles, not knowing if it was what they'd be after, because it's not quite the vibe that Circles has been known for. But they all embraced it, and helped me get it to where it needed to be. "The song is essentially about confronting the parts of your own psyche that are holding you back. There's always people that can help you not only to survive, but to succeed in ways you wouldn't have thought possible, but you need to be willing to take that terrifying but necessary step." Watch the video here.

