Hopesfall Release 'Bradley Fighting Vehicle' Video

Hopesfall have released a brand new music video for their track "Bradley Fighting Vehicle" which was filmed in New York City during two sold out shows at the Saint Vitus.



Jay Forrest had the following to say, "Our first shows back were more gratifying than than we could've imagined. It felt right to make some noise again. We played two great venues that provided a high energy and intimate atmosphere.

"It's the way Hopesfall shows were meant to be. Nothing matches the energy of a hardcore show and that's what it felt like. I was shocked that the crowd was singing along to our new songs.

"The response to our new album has been overwhelmingly positive. We're very grateful for all the opportunities we've had to make music and play some shows." Watch the video here.





Related Stories

Hopesfall Release New Video and Announce Long Awaited Album

More Hopesfall News

Share this article



