Hopesfall Postpone Tour Due To Coronavirus

Photo courtesy Big Picture Media Photo courtesy Big Picture Media

Hopesfall and Taken have announced that they have been forced to postpone their Japanese Tour due to the growing concern over the Covid-19 coronavirus.

The tour was scheduled to kick off on March 25th in Tokyo and included stops in Osaka, Nagoya and Yokohama before wrapping up with a return to Tokyo on March 29th.

Hopesfall broke the news to fans with the following message, "We are so very disappointed but for the safety of all involved we have collectively decided to postpone our Japan tour with Takenlater this month.

"We are actively working with Bloodaxe Fest to reschedule the tour and hope to make an announcement soon on that."





