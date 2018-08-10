Yes Kick Off Anniversary Tour With Rare Club Show

(hennemusic) Yes featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin and Rick Wakeman will kick off their 2018 US tour with a rare club show at the famed Whisky A Go Go in Los Angeles on August 26.



This intimate venue has been selected to celebrate Yes' first headline show there in November 1971, with tickets to be available at '71 prices - only $2 each!



As the music industry takes a stand against second ticketing, the legendary band will be doing their best to combat scalpers and make sure that tickets get into the hands of actual Yes fans and not intermediaries, by making them available only at the door on the day of the show and for cash only.



"I can remember playing the Whisky as though it was yesterday," recalls Jon Anderson. "It was such an important happening for the Yes band. We were still very new to the USA, but I felt so connected to America for some reason...the stage, the setting, the atmosphere was so exciting. We played 5 nights, and each night the crowds got bigger and more excited, so did we, we played our hearts out, the reaction was amazing to say the least.



"I felt, at last, we are making it in this wild and wonderful rock 'n' roll business, and I just loved every minute. I'm sure I will feel the same when we play at the Whisky again in August… 2018 wow! Who would have believed it?"



"I remember the shows so well," remembers Rick Wakeman. "I think we did either 3 or 5 days. There was no room on the stage for my keyboards, so they put planks of wood over the door entrance and I played there. It was my very first trip to America and I loved it."



"Having lived in LA for around 40 years, the Whisky is an important landmark," adds Trevor Rabin. "My native Los Angeles son has played there often. This will be my first time. It's going to be wild. Only in LA!" Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





