Glass Hammer Release Teaser For New Concept Album

Glass Hammer have released a new teaser for their forthcoming concept album, which will be entitled "Chronomonaut" and is set to hit stores on October 12th.

The album concept follows the band's tradition of centering around prog super fan Tom. Steve Babb had this to say, "Apparently, the voices have returned and have been urging Tom to time-travel back to the glory days of the early prog scene."

He added, "Many of our albums deal with intense emotions or very serious storylines. Chronomonaut represents the less serious side of the band, as well as the extremes and quirkiness of our beloved progressive-rock genre.

"Tom was, and remains, the ultimate prog-rock fan, that guy who just takes his music way too seriously. In other words, he's someone we can all relate to." Check out the teaser here.





