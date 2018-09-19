Glass Hammer Release 'Melancholy Holiday' Video

Glass Hammer have released a video for a new track called "Melancholy Holiday". The song comes from the group's forthcoming album "Chronomonaut", which will be hitting stores on October 12th.

Steve Babb had this to say about the concept album's title character Tom, "He has reached middle-age and wants to time travel back to the early 70s to relive the glory days of progressive rock.

"In the Melancholy Holiday video, we find Tom late for a meeting with his girlfriend. Tom is convinced he's travelled back in time to find her. She informs him otherwise and things just get weirder." Watch the video here.





Related Stories

Glass Hammer Release Teaser For New Concept Album

More Glass Hammer News

Share this article



