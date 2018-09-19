News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Glass Hammer Release 'Melancholy Holiday' Video

09-19-2018
Glass Hammer

Glass Hammer have released a video for a new track called "Melancholy Holiday". The song comes from the group's forthcoming album "Chronomonaut", which will be hitting stores on October 12th.

Steve Babb had this to say about the concept album's title character Tom, "He has reached middle-age and wants to time travel back to the early 70s to relive the glory days of progressive rock.

"In the Melancholy Holiday video, we find Tom late for a meeting with his girlfriend. Tom is convinced he's travelled back in time to find her. She informs him otherwise and things just get weirder." Watch the video here.


Related Stories


Glass Hammer Release 'Melancholy Holiday' Video

Glass Hammer Release Teaser For New Concept Album

More Glass Hammer News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Bob Seger Reveals Dates For Farewell Tour- Foreigner's Lou Gramm Teaming Up With Asia Featuring John Payne- Metallica Continue And Justice For All Video Series- more

Avenged Sevenfold Stream New Song And EP Coming This Week- KISS To Rock America's Got Talent Finale- Slash Streaming New Song 'My Antidote'- The Cranberries- more

Journey's Neal Schon Excited For Steve Perry's Return To Music- Lamb Of God's Adler Explains Why He Skipped Tour- Stone Sour Already Have Great Material For Next Album- more

Motley Crue Reunite To Record New Music- Metallica Stream Classic Live Performance- Greta Van Fleet Expand Their Upcoming Fall Tour Plans- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Bob Seger Reveals Dates For Farewell Tour

Foreigner's Lou Gramm Teaming Up With Asia Featuring John Payne

Metallica Continue And Justice For All Video Series

Billy Idol Announces 2019 Las Vegas Residency

The Ramones Stream Remix Of Classic Song

Soulfly Reveal New Song Featuring Lamb Of God's Randy Blythe

Glass Hammer Release 'Melancholy Holiday' Video

Architects Release Video From Upcoming New Ablum

Lenny Kravitz's Tonight Show Appearance Goes Online

Singled Out: JP Soars' South Bound I-95

Avenged Sevenfold Stream New Song And EP Coming This Week

KISS To Rock America's Got Talent Finale

Slash Streaming New Song 'My Antidote'

The Cranberries To End With Final Album Following Dolores' Death

Black Star Riders Replacing Guitarist With Stone Sour Star

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Announces A Life In Music Events

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Alien Country - Like My Life Depends on It

Mettle - 27 Ghosts

Caught In The Act: Judas Priest and Deep Purple Live

Journey and Def Leppard Rock Talking Stick Arena in Phoenix

Fall Out Boy: The Road To Wrigley

Amaris - Aquamarine

Sites and Sounds: September's Most Enticing Festivals

Maxwell James - Self-Titled

RockPile: Saxon Edition

Novagolde - Self-Titled

Clutch - Book of Bad Decisions

MorleyView Adrian Galysh

On The Record: Spotlight On Pirates Press Records Part 1

Sites and Sounds: Late Summer and Early Autumn Music Festival

Caught In The Act: Lollapalooza 2018

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.