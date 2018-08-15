News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Aerosmith To Rock Late Night TV

08-15-2018
Aerosmith

(hennemusic) Aerosmith are scheduled to perform on NBC-TV's The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon this Thursday, August 16. The appearance comes one day after the Boston rockers will guest on the same network's Today Show, where they are expected to make an official announcement regarding a residency in Las Vegas next year.

Guitarist Joe Perry revealed the group's plans for the series during a recent interview on SiriusXM's The Beatles Channel. "We're going to be doing a residency in Vegas starting next spring," Perry told Fab Forum host Dennis Elsas. "What we want to do is something that I haven't seen before... just downsizing our live show, just playing in a smaller place. We want to do something different. We're in the middle of the production now. What we're talking about is having an experience that you wouldn't be able to see on a regular Aerosmith tour.

"I feel like we've been out of the wind for a while and it seems like it would be a really cool thing to bring some of the history back, so the production is gonna look like that. But without losing what we are: a hardcore rock and roll band." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Aerosmith To Rock Late Night TV

