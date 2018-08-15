Whitechapel Announce This Is Exile Anniversary Tour Whitechapel have announced that they will be celebrating the 10th anniversary of their "This Is Exile" with a U.S. headline tour this November and December. The trek, dubbed the Ten Years Of Exile Tour, will feature the band playing the album in its entirety along with select songs from their full catalog. Chelsea Grin, Oceano, and Slaughter To Prevail have signed on as the support acts for the road trip. The new fall tour follows Whitechapel's summer co-headline trek with their labelmates The Black Dahlia Murder. See the new Ten Years Of Exile tour dates below:



11/01/2018 Rex Theater - Pittsburgh, PA

11/02/2018 Westcott Theater - Syracuse, NY

11/03/2018 One Centre Square - Easton, PA

11/04/2018 Fete Ballroom - Providence, RI

11/05/2018 Webster Theater - Hartford, CT

11/07/2018 Canal Club - Richmond, VA

11/08/2018 V Club - Huntington, WV

11/09/2018 Oddbodys - Dayton, OH

11/10/2018 The Firmament - Greenville, SC

11/12/2018 Georgia Theater - Athens, GA

11/13/2018 The Abbey - Orlando, FL

11/16/2018 Civic Music Hall - Toledo, OH

11/17/2018 The Rave II - Milwaukee, WI

11/18/2018 Piere's - Ft, Wayne, IN

11/20/2018 Delmar Hall - St. Louis, MO

11/21/2018 Royal Grove - Lincoln, NE

11/23/2018 Wave - Wichita, KS

11/24/2018 Sunshine Studios - Colorado Springs, CO

11/25/2018 Aggie Theater - Ft. Collins, CO

11/27/2018 The Depot - Salt Lake City, UT

11/28/2018 The Pin - Spokane, WA

11/29/2018 Showbox At The Market - Seattle, WA

11/30/2018 Diamondz Event Center - Jerome, ID

12/01/2018 Bossanova Ballroom - Portland, OR

12/02/2018 Domino Room - Bend, OR

12/04/2018 Senator Theater - Chico, CA

12/05/2018 The Catalyst - Santa Cruz, CA

12/06/2018 Bryder's - Bakersfield, CA

12/07/2018 Fonda Theater - Los Angeles, CA

12/08/2018 House Of Blues - San Diego, CA

12/09/2018 The Rock - Tucson, AZ

12/12/2018 Come And Take It Live - Austin, TX

12/13/2018 Cain's Ballroom - Tulsa, OK

12/14/2018 Growler's - Memphis, TN

12/15/2018 Zydeco - Birmingham, AL

12/16/2018 The Mill & Mine - Knoxville, TN

