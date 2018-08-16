Aerosmith Announce Deuces Are Wild Las Vegas Residency

(hennemusic) Aerosmith has officially announced details for a spring 2019 Las Vegas residency during their August 15th appearance on NBC-TV's The Today Show.

"We decided to do Vegas," said Steven Tyler on the morning broadcast from New York's Rockefeller Center. "Viva La Aerosmith." Guitarist Joe Peery - who broke the news of the series during a recent interview on SiriusXM's The Beatles Channel - added, "We wanted to bring in there that we really can't do on the road on a regular tour. So we want to bring a show that still has Aerosmith and all the guts of Aerosmith but has a whole other element to it that we've never been able to do before."

Following the Today Show announcement, Aerosmith rocked a pair of classic hits on the program: 1989's "Love In An Elevator" and 1975's "Sweet Emotion."

"Aerosmith: Deuces Are Wild" will see the Boston band perform at the Park Theater at the new Park MGM resort in Las Vegas; the 18-date series will begin Saturday, April 6, 2019.

The group have teamed up with producer Giles Martin - known for creating the soundscape for "The Beatles Love" by Cirque du Soleil show - for what is being billed as "one of the most immersive, state-of-the art audio and video technology experiences in Las Vegas," while the show will feature never-seen-before visuals and audio from Aerosmith recording sessions.

In addition, the group promises "the world's first THX Certified live performance presented in L-ISA Immersive Hyperreal Sound" due to a partnership with THX and L-Acoustics for their first-ever residency. Watch video from the TV appearance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Aerosmith To Rock Late Night TV

Aerosmith's Residency Plans Revealed By Joe Perry

Aerosmith's First Touring Van Discovered In The Woods

Aerosmith To Rock The Today Show Later This Month

Aerosmith Singer Steven Tyler's Late Night TV Appearance Goes Online

Who Inspired Aerosmith's 'Dude (Looks Like a Lady)' Revealed

Aerosmith Planning 50th Anniversary Tour

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler's Daughters Wish Him A Happy 70th Birthday

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Releases 'Out On A Limb' Doc Trailer

More Aerosmith News

Share this article



