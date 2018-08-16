News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Aerosmith Announce Deuces Are Wild Las Vegas Residency

08-16-2018
Aerosmith

(hennemusic) Aerosmith has officially announced details for a spring 2019 Las Vegas residency during their August 15th appearance on NBC-TV's The Today Show.

"We decided to do Vegas," said Steven Tyler on the morning broadcast from New York's Rockefeller Center. "Viva La Aerosmith." Guitarist Joe Peery - who broke the news of the series during a recent interview on SiriusXM's The Beatles Channel - added, "We wanted to bring in there that we really can't do on the road on a regular tour. So we want to bring a show that still has Aerosmith and all the guts of Aerosmith but has a whole other element to it that we've never been able to do before."

Following the Today Show announcement, Aerosmith rocked a pair of classic hits on the program: 1989's "Love In An Elevator" and 1975's "Sweet Emotion."

"Aerosmith: Deuces Are Wild" will see the Boston band perform at the Park Theater at the new Park MGM resort in Las Vegas; the 18-date series will begin Saturday, April 6, 2019.

The group have teamed up with producer Giles Martin - known for creating the soundscape for "The Beatles Love" by Cirque du Soleil show - for what is being billed as "one of the most immersive, state-of-the art audio and video technology experiences in Las Vegas," while the show will feature never-seen-before visuals and audio from Aerosmith recording sessions.

In addition, the group promises "the world's first THX Certified live performance presented in L-ISA Immersive Hyperreal Sound" due to a partnership with THX and L-Acoustics for their first-ever residency. Watch video from the TV appearance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Aerosmith Announce Deuces Are Wild Las Vegas Residency

Aerosmith To Rock Late Night TV

Aerosmith's Residency Plans Revealed By Joe Perry

Aerosmith's First Touring Van Discovered In The Woods

Aerosmith To Rock The Today Show Later This Month

Aerosmith Singer Steven Tyler's Late Night TV Appearance Goes Online

Who Inspired Aerosmith's 'Dude (Looks Like a Lady)' Revealed

Aerosmith Planning 50th Anniversary Tour

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler's Daughters Wish Him A Happy 70th Birthday

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Releases 'Out On A Limb' Doc Trailer

More Aerosmith News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Journey's Steve Perry Surprise Releases New Video No Erasin'- The Kinks Stream Unreleased Song From 1968- Def Leppard and Journey Tour Already Tops $50 Million- more

Journey's Steve Perry New Album Details Revealed- Lindsey Buckingham Announces Post Fleetwood Mac Tour- Megalife: The Autobiography Of Nick Menza Set For Release- more

Megadeth New Album Plans Revealed By Dave Mustaine- Stryper's Oz Fox Suffers Seizure On Stage- Led Zeppelin Stream 'The Ocean' From 'The Song Remains The Same' Reissue- more

Guns N' Roses Members Think New Album Is Good Idea- Def Leppard's Joe Elliott Does Surprise Jam With Billy Joel- I Killed The Prom Queen Announce One Off Reunion- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Journey's Steve Perry Surprise Releases New Video No Erasin'

The Kinks Stream Unreleased Song From 1968

Def Leppard and Journey Tour Already Tops $50 Million

Greta Van Fleet release 'When The Curtain Falls' video

Aerosmith Announce Deuces Are Wild Las Vegas Residency

Mastodon Plotting Next Studio Album

Tarja Turunen Releases 'Die Alive' Performance Video

Warbringer Announce Limited Edition Release

Lullwater Release Video For Cover Of Pearl Jam Classic

Nonpoint Release 'Chaos and Earthquakes' Video

Singled Out: Bourgeois Mystics' Jaan Pehechan Ho

Journey's Steve Perry New Album Details Revealed

Lindsey Buckingham Announces Post Fleetwood Mac Tour

Megalife: The Autobiography Of Nick Menza Set For Release

Aerosmith To Rock Late Night TV

Thrice Streaming New Song 'Only Us'

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Jay Z and Beyonce 'On the Run II' Concert Review

Allman Goldflies Band - Second Chance

Alone With Chrissie Hynde DVD

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Four Report

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 2

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Three Report

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Ted Nugent

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Two Report

Lollapalooza 2018 - Day One Report

Get To Know... Fishtank

Road Trip: Detroit Offers Last Chance To See Star Wars and the Power of Costume

Panic! at the Disco: Sinful Salvation Live In Chicago

Quick Flicks: The Beatles - Yellow Submarine

Good Field - Surface Tension

Festival d'ete de Quebec 2018 Part 2: Fans Treated to Free Concerts

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.