Lullwater Release Video For Cover Of Pearl Jam Classic Lullwater have released a new music video for their cover of the Pearl Jam classic "Release," (which comes from the Seattle band's blockbuster 1991 album "TEN." The new video features live footage with Dave Krusen (Pearl Jam, Candlebox) and Kevin Martin (Candlebox), and was recorded at London Bridge Studios in Seattle, WA, where TEN was originally recorded, with engineering and mixing by Justin Davis. Lullwater's John Strickland had this to say, "The entire experience of recording Pearl Jam's 'Release' in London Bridge Studios was so surreal. Pearl Jam is one of my favorite bands and to cover that song in the same room as they did, was very emotional for me. I had no idea that a couple of years later we would be performing it live with Dave Krusen and Kevin Martin on the Candlebox tour; it's such an odd and incredible feeling of living and experiencing the moments we've made because of 'Release.' "It's by far the coolest thing that's ever happened to me as a musician. Thinking back to when I was in my adolescent years playing that song over and over and then one day to be performing it live with the original drummer, is simply crazy for me. 'Release' has a special place in my heart and is one of my favorite songs to play live." Watch the video here.

