Warbringer Announce Limited Edition Release

08-16-2018
Warbringer

Warbringer have announced that they will be releasing a brand new limited edition 7" vinyl single called "Power Unsurpassed" on August 24th, that will be limited to just 300 copies.

The new single will also be released digitally this Friday (August 17th.) Kevill gad this to say, "We are putting out a single, Power Unsurpassed, so we have some new material for you all this summer, as we gear up to write and record our 6th record. It's designed as a total neck-breaker, with hammering riffs and a shredding solo. It is about people who want to take orders from no one, and to make their will reality- at any price.

We'll be playing this when we return to Europe this month, at festivals and alongside Sepultura. It has been a good year since we invaded European shores, and as always we look forward to delivering completely savage live thrash metal to all in attendance. We will play a mix of material from Woe to the Vanquished, the previous 4 albums, as well as the new single "Power Unsurpassed," which we expect will completely crush in the pit. There's a mixture of club dates and festival appearances, but as fans know, Warbringer will bring total aggression to any stage, anytime, anywhere. Europe- You're Next!"


