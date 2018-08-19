|
Eric Clapton Announces New Christmas Album
08-19-2018
(hennemusic) Eric Clapton will release his first full-length Christmas album, "Happy Xmas", on October 12th. Clapton co-produced the festive effort with Simon Climie, as well as providing an illustration of Santa Claus for the record's cover.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Related Stories
Eric Clapton Announces New Christmas Album
Eric Clapton Plays Classic Song For First Time In 40 Years
Eric Clapton Life In 12 Bars Documentary And Soundtrack Coming
Stephen Bishop Revisits CD Feat Eric Clapton, Phil Collins and Art Garfunkel
Eric Clapton Announces His Only North American Shows Of 2018
Eric Clapton Rocks Beatles Classic In Video From George Harrison Concert
Hawkwind Guitarist Looks Back On Eric Clapton Friendship
Eric Clapton Limiting Live Shows Due To Health Issues
Eric Clapton Reveals That He Is Going Deaf
Eric Clapton Shares His View On The Future Of Guitar