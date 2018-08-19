News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Singled Out: Amber Architect's Spaceman

08-19-2018
Amber Architect

Sydney hard rock/metal band called Amber Architect just released their debut single "Spaceman" and to celebrate we asked guitarist Max to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

We initially recorded "Spaceman" because we won some studio time as a result of coming 2nd place in a Battle of the Bands held at Macquarie Uni in 2016. In terms of the song itself, we were aiming for something with well crafted punchy lyrics, catchy melodies and a tasteful guitar solo to complement the main riff that acts as a hook for the entire song.

The lyrics are based around our determination to make a name for ourselves in the music industry. We combined metal with rap influences to create something that is stylistically a little different for us. The track begins with an ambient guitar to build tension and set the mood before suddenly diving head first into a powerful riff. The track was recorded, mixed and mastered at The Brain Studios by Clayton Segelov.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself right here!


