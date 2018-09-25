News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Singled Out: Amber Architect's Premature Burial

09-25-2018
Amber Architect

Amber Architect have returned with a brand new single called "Premature Burial" and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

Premature Burial was a track that we wrote together in 2017. In early 2018, we saw an opportunity where an aspiring producer by the name of Harry Drummond was looking for a band to record for a uni project at SAE Institute in Sydney.

We wanted to do something a little darker and heavier with this one. When writing the riffs for the song, our guitarist Max and bassist Curtains were initially influenced by the slow and heavy chromatic riffs of Pantera. This is combined with a fairly long chaotic and unorthodox solo reminiscent of Slayer. We weren't playing in any particular key. We were more concerned with creating a certain atmosphere, rather than worrying about the actual scales or notes used. For drums, Ash drew upon double kick patterns inspired by Avenged Sevenfold. All the instruments move and play together. The emphasis is on feel and atmosphere as opposed to what any individual instrument sounds like.

In terms of lyrical content, each part of the song has a particular role to play in telling the story of a man who is being smothered by a woman and put to death by it. He refuses to let his soul be stolen from him and decides to come back with vengeance. The intro creates a mysterious and murky atmosphere before blasting into a heavy riff that provokes the imagery of a chase. This is followed by a driving drum and bass section to kick off the story of our persona.

We recorded the track over three sessions, starting with drums, then bass and guitar, and finishing it off with vocals. The most enjoyable part was probably doing gang vocals right at the end. The most painful part would have to be watching Max record pinch harmonics individually for way too long.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself right here!


