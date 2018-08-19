Slash Streaming Brand New Song 'Mind Your Manners'

(hennemusic) Slash ft. Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators are streaming "Mind Your Manners" as the latest preview to the September 21 release of their new album, "Living The Dream."



"I wrote this song on the spot to help the band get up and running once we got back in the studio this past January," explains Slash. "It's just a go-for-it type of song. Pretty straightforward rock and fun to play."

"'Mind Your Manners' was something I didn't hear until the guys had started jamming together," adds Kennedy. "It's a cool, up-tempo sort of thing and I knew immediately it would have its own place on this record. Lyrically, it's about how when things are going well there always tends to be someone who tries to rain on your parade and knock you down. You have to keep people like that in check and not let them get to you." Listen to the new song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Slash To Play Special Show At Iconic Music Club

Reunited Guns N' Roses Want To Make New Music Says Slash

Slash Streams And Talks New Song 'Driving Rain'

Slash Previews Driving Rain Video

Slash Releases Brand New Solo Band Song

Slash Announces New Album and North American Tour

Slash Creates Theme Song For Video Game

Slash Finishes Recording New Solo Band Album

Slash Announces Solo Performance Amid Guns N' Roses Tour

More Slash News

Share this article



