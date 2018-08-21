Killswitch Engage Announce U.S. Fall Tour

Killswitch Engage have announced that they will be returning to the road in the U.S. fall for a short tour that will include some rescheduled dates that were postponed this past spring.

The band was forced to push back several dates earlier this year because frontman Jesse Leach underwent vocal cord surgery. They are now ready to play those four shows, along with six additional ones this November and December.

The new run of dates will feature support from Born Of Osiris, Crowbar, and Death Ray Vision and will be kicking off in Rhode Island on November 24th and will run through December 6th.

Killswitch Engage Fall Tour Dates:

11/24 - Providence, RI - The Strand

11/25 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance

11/27 - Reading, PA - Reverb

11/28 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom

11/30 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Theater

12/01 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal

12/02 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel

12/04 - Lynchburg, VA - Phase 2

12/05 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen

12/06 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom





