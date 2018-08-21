Mushroomhead Get Shawshank Redemption With New Video

Mushroomhead have released a video for their new song "Devils Be Damned" to promote the their brand new DVD "Volume III" which hit stores last week.

Steve "Skinny" Felton offered the following background details for the new visual, "Devils Be Damned was filmed at the Mansfield Prison which is also the prison where the movie The Shawshank Redemption was filmed. So there's a cool backstory there.

"There's a scene in the video where the little girl is crawling through the tunnel - that's the same tunnel that Tim Robbins crawled through at the end of the movie - you know, the whole 'Andy Dufresne, who crawled through a river of sh*t and came out clean on the other side' line. That's the same tunnel she crawled through." Watch the video here.





