Rush and Alice Cooper Lead New Rock Hall DVD

(hennemusic) Rush, Alice Cooper and Heart are among the rockers featured on "Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame In Concert: Encore", a new package highlighting performances from the Cleveland, OH-based institution's inductions between 2010 and 2013.



Due September 21 and available via 2-disc Blu-ray and 4-disc DVD configurations, the set delivers 44 performances for the four-year period, including on-stage reunions and memorable induction speeches.



Fans will be able to watch Rush rock "Tom Sawyer" and "The Spirit Of Radio" at the 2013 event; Alice Cooper performing "Eighteen" and "Under My Wheels" in 2011 before closing the set with Rob Zombie on his iconic 1972 track, "School's Out"; Heart going "Crazy On You" before being joined onstage by fellow members of Seattle rock royalty from Pearl Jam, Alice In Chains and presenter Chris Cornell; the Red Hot Chili Peppers leading a 2012 all-star jam session of "Higher Ground" anchored by Slash and Ron Wood, and more.



Following their 2013 induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, Rush performed the final show of their 40th anniversary R40 Live tour at The Forum in Los Angeles on August 1, 2015, marking the last concert appearance by the legendary Canadian rockers. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





