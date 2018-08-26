News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Yes Featuring ARW Release Live Roundabout Video

08-26-2018
Yes

(hennemusic) Yes Featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin and Rick Wakeman are streaming video of the band's 1971 classic, "Roundabout", as the latest preview to the September 7 release of the new package, "50th Anniversary Live At The Apollo."

An edited version of the epic tune was the lone single issued from the UK band's fourth album, "Fragile"; the song reached No. 13 on the US Billboard Hot 100 while the record peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 on its way to sale sof more than 2 million copies in the country.

Billed as "Quintessential Yes", the ARW trio hit the road in 2016 for a series of concerts celebrating Yes' musical legacy of the seventies, eighties and nineties. Following a North American run, the group brought their live show to the UK in early 2017 and were captured in a sold-out performance at the Manchester Apollo.

Available on DVD, Blu-ray, 2CD & 3LP, "50th Anniversary Live At The Apollo" captures the ARW outfit in a sold-out 2017 performance at the Manchester Apollo.

The trio will kick off a 2018 US tour with a rare club show at the famed Whisky A Go Go in Los Angeles on August 26, with tickets available at the door in 1971 prices - only $2 each.

"I can remember playing the Whisky [in 1971] as though it was yesterday," recalls Anderson. "It was such an important happening for the Yes band. We were still very new to the USA, but I felt so connected to America for some reason...the stage, the setting, the atmosphere was so exciting. We played 5 nights, and each night the crowds got bigger and more excited, so did we, we played our hearts out, the reaction was amazing to say the least.

"I felt, at last, we are making it in this wild and wonderful rock 'n' roll business, and I just loved every minute. I'm sure I will feel the same when we play at the Whisky again in August... 2018 wow! Who would have believed it?" Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


