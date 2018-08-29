News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Kill Devil Hill's Mark Zavon Announces Debut Solo Album

08-29-2018
Mark Zavon

Kill Devil Hill guitarist Mark Zavon has announced that he will be releasing his debut solo album on November 23rd under a deal with the EMP Label Group.

We were sent the following details about the self-titled album: The 10-song offering features Zavon not only on guitars, but also bass, keys, and even handling all the vocals.

Zavon co-founded Kill Devil Hill in 2011 (which also features Pantera bassist Rex Brown), who released 2 albums, Kill Devil Hill (2012), and Revolution Rise (2013), but has been inactive recently, as various members pursued other projects.

With Kill Devil Hill on hiatus, Mark found himself with time on his hands and an itch for a creative outlet. "I had a bunch of tunes that needed finishing or had just never seen the light of day, so I decided to put them together and see where it took me."

Zavon hired Brian Tichy (Ozzy, Whitesnake, Foreigner) to record the drums and, with the exception of a couple of guest appearances by Vinny Appice (Black Sabbath, Dio), and Mike Duda (W.A.S.P.), handled the rest of the recording and performing duties himself at his LA studio. The album was mixed by Josh Newell (Intronaut, Black Veil Brides), and mastered by Paul Logus (Stone Sour, Winery Dogs).

Says Zavon, "I was really fortunate to have the opportunity to work with such talented people on this project, they really brought this record to life."

Tracklist:
1. Message at the Tone
2. Back In The Day
3. Three Days Grace
4. Big Shot
5. South of the Border
6. Color of Blood
7. Whiskey Tango
8. Seven Stitches
9. Remember
10. Brick By Brick


