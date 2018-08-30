Dio Guitarist Talks Metal, New Music and More

When it comes to Talking Metal, the leading podcast lineup an impressive guest list for their 770th episode which includes discussions with former Dio guitarist Craig Goldy and Scottish import Alestorm.

According to the show, Goldy was on hand to talk about the new Dream Child album "Until Death Do We Meet Again," his Dio bandmates Ronnie James Dio and Vivian Campbell, and Dio/Dream Child partners Rudy Sarzo, and Simon White. as well as new Dio Disciples material that he is with on with Jeff Pilson.

The show also caught up with Alestorm during the recent Heavy Montreal festival and features a fun discussion with Christopher Bowes, Peter Alcorn, and Elliot Vernon. Check it out here.





