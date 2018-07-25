|
AC/DC, Dio, MSG Supergroup Dream Child Release Video
.
Dream Child, the band highlighted by former Dio, AC/DC and MSG stars have released their very first music video, which comes ahead of their debut album. The band features Craig Goldy: Guitars (ex-Dio, Giuffria), Simon Wright: Drums (ex-AC/DC, Dio, Operation: Mindcrime), Rudy Sarzo: Bass (ex-Quiet Riot, Ozzy, Whitesnake, Dio), Wayne Findlay: Guitars and Keyboards (ex- MSG) and Diego Valdez: Vocals (Helker). They will be releasing their debut studio album, entitled "Until Death Do We Meet Again", on September 14th but fans can get a taste of what is to come with the "Under The Wire" video. Watch it here.
