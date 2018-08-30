Five For Fighting Giving Fans Early Access To New Album Five For Fighting (John Ondrasik) has a special treat for fans who attend his upcoming tour dates. He will be offering them early access to his new album "Five For Fighting Live With String Quartet." Ondrasik has announced a series of special shows where he will be joined by the FFF string quartet for performances at intimate venues next month. The new album will be offered at the concerts ahead of the official widespread release later this fall. The acclaimed musician had this to say "I've been blessed to work with world class composers throughout my career and this permutation of Five For Fighting allows me to present a selection of songs that highlight their amazing arrangements. "The new album allows me to pull a catalogue of songs that presents my music in a way never heard before. Of course, we play the hits, the misses, and tell some stories along the way. And what a group of players we have! I'm humbled and inspired by their musicianship and fiddle mastery every night." Five For Fighting Tour Dates:

September 12 - Franklin Theatre - Franklin, TN

September 14 - McGlohon Theatre - Charlotte, NC

September 15 - The Artscenter - Cat's Cradle - Carrboro, NC

September 16 - Lincoln Theatre - Washington, DC

September 18 - Appell Center for the Performing Arts - York, PA

September 20 - Kent Stage - Kent, OH

September 22 - Buskirk-Chumley Theater - Bloomington, IN

October 23 - Cascade Theatre - Redding, CA (Chico, CA)

October 24 - Gallo Center For the Arts - Modesto, CA

October 25 - Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza - Thousand Oaks, CA

October 26 - Coach House Concert Hall - San Juan Capistrano, CA

October 27 - Scherr Forum/Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza - Thousand Oaks, CA

Related Stories



Five For Fighting Giving Fans Early Access To New Album More Five For Fighting News Share this article

