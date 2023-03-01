Five For Fighting Announces Special Solo Shows

() Five For Fighting (aka John Ondrasik) will be playing three solo dates in Texas, April 14 in Austin at 3TEN Austin City Limits Live, April 15 in Tomball at Main Street Crossing, and April 16 in Dallas at Sons Of Hermann Hall.

The intimate shows will be just Ondrasik and his piano, playing the songs his fans have loved for over two decades. "It's been way too long since I have performed in the great state of Texas," says Ondrasik. "These three solo shows will allow me to take the audience behind the curtain, playing the songs how I wrote them. It's also an opportunity to engage the audience and tell the stories behind the songs in a way no other format allows. From the inspirations for 'Superman' and '100 Years' to my recent trip to Ukraine and recording 'Can One Man Save the World' with an incredible Ukrainian orchestra, in a bombed-out airport, nothing is off the table."



Then, later this summer, Five For Fighting be joining Barenaked Ladies on their Last Summer on Earth tour June 28 - July 22. Ondrasik will bring along his band, drummer Randy Cooke (Mick Jagger, Ringo Starr, Dave Stewart), bassist Sean Hurley (John Mayer, Ringo Starr, Alanis Morissette), and guitarist Peter Thorn (Chris Cornell, Melissa Etheridge, Don Henley). The band will also be playing some headline shows including July 2 in Charleston, SC at Music Farm.

"The boys and I are thrilled to be back in the bus this summer opening for Barenaked Ladies across the United States," says Ondrasik. "Our summer 2022 post pandemic headline tour was a poignant reminder of how fortunate we are to share the communal experience of live music with audiences, and we are grateful to be back, again, living our childhood dreams and having the A - TEAM of Pete, Randy, and Sean alongside me every night brings me inspiration and great joy, both on stage, and off. So here we go! If this tour really is the 'Last Summer on Earth'...there's no place I'd rather be!"

Five For Fighting Headline Dates

April 14 -3TEN Austin City Limits Live-Austin, TX (Solo)

April 15-Main Street Crossing-Tomball, TX (Solo)

April 16-Sons Of Hermann Hall-Dallas, TX (Solo)

July 2-Music Farm-Charleston, SC (With Band)



Barenaked Ladies Dates (Five For Fighting Supporting):

June 28-Tuscaloosa Amphitheater-Tuscaloosa, AL

June 30-Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park-Atlanta, GA

July 1-White Oak Amphitheatre at Greensboro Coliseum Complex-Greensboro, NC

July 4-Red Hat Amphitheater-Raleigh, NC

July 5-The Anthem-Washington, DC

July 7-Mohegan Sun Arena-Uncasville, CT

July 8-Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion-Gilford, NH

July 9-Leader Bank Pavilion-Boston, MA

July 11-Artpark-Lewiston, NY

July 12-The Rooftop at Pier 17-New York, NY

July 14-Live Oak Bank Pavilion-Wilmington, NC

July 15-Wild Adventures-Valdosta, GA

July 16-St Augustine Amphitheatre-St Augustine, FL

July 18-Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion-Portsmouth, VA

July 19-The Met Philadelphia-Philadelphia, PA

July 21-Blossom Music Center-Cuyahoga Falls, OH

July 22-Pine Knob Music Theatre-Clarkston, MI

